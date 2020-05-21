Top Five: May 21, 2020. Tips For Buying Art Online

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech walk you through the surprisingly unstressful process of buying excellent art online, at all price points.

“Have fun with it. Buying art online is an interesting adventure, and right now it’s going to a very good cause. Artists and galleries are hurting and it’s a good idea to support them if you can.”

1. There’s something for everyone

2. Cheap does not equal bad

3. Payment plans are your friend

4. Don’t be afraid to approach an artist or gallery

5. Don’t haggle

(All artwork above is included in the upcoming Glasstire Auction.)