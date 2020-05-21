Top Five: May 21, 2020. Tips For Buying Art Online

by Glasstire May 21, 2020
Christina Rees and Brandon Zech walk you through the surprisingly unstressful process of buying excellent art online, at all price points.

“Have fun with it. Buying art online is an interesting adventure, and right now it’s going to a very good cause. Artists and galleries are hurting and it’s a good idea to support them if you can.”

1. There’s something for everyone

something-for-everyone-top-5-21

Giovanni Valderas

2. Cheap does not equal bad

Cheap-does-not-equal-bad-top-5-21

Celia Eberle

3. Payment plans are your friend

Robyn O’Neil

 

4. Don’t be afraid to approach an artist or gallery

Don't-be-afraid-to-ask-top-5-21

Emily Peacock

5. Don’t haggle

Don't-haggle-top-5-21

Gabo Martinez

(All artwork above is included in the upcoming Glasstire Auction.)

1 comment

1 comment

Robert Boyd May 21, 2020 - 10:14

I have advice for online auctions: bid the minimum bid. If that’s the most you can afford, the worst that will happen is that you’ll be outbid. But it’s quite possible that you will be the only bidder. I’ve gotten work by Raymond Pettibon, John Waters and others with this strategy at reasonable prices that I could afford.

Reply

