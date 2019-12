Christopher Blay and guest host Robert Hodge visit Sig’s Lagoon Records, to talk about DJ Screw and their picks for the top five Hip-Hop Christmas songs of all time.

“There are some terrible ones, and it feels like they’re all from the nineties.”

1. Run DMC: Christmas in Hollis

2. Outkast: Player’s Ball

3. MF DOOM: DOOM XMAS – (Cookin Soul remixes)

4. The Treacherous Three: Santa’s Rap

5. TLC: Sleigh Ride

Be sure and check out our Spotify Hip-Hop Christmas song playlist.