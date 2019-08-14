This Saturday: FLATS Movie Night in Houston

FLATS, a nomadic series of exhibitions held in homes and alternative spaces around Houston, will hold a second annual movie night this Saturday, August 17, in the backyard of artist Iva Kinnaird, at 3809 Rosedale Street in Houston. There will be lawn chairs, kiddie pools, and beverages available for viewers. (The first FLATS screening was presented last August, as announced here.)

This year’s movie night is organized by guest curators Peter Lucas and Emily Peacock; the pop-up backyard screening will feature short video works by Houston-based artists Lina Dib, Preetika Rajgariah, JooYoung Choi, Krista Steinke, and Britt Thomas. The 50-minute program starts at 8:30 p.m., and its themes include reflections on identity, memory, and imagination. A brief Q&A with the curators and artists will follow.

FLATS was organized in 2016 as a one-day-only, pop-up multi-venue exhibition of photography held in homes around the Houston area. The first show was curated by Jessi Bowman and featured works by Jean-Sebastien Boncy, Anne Marie Darcy, Jason Dibley, Ryan Francisco and Teresa Munisteri.

Three Houston-based artists — Francis Almendarez, Ronald Jones, and Emily Peacock — created FLATS to provide a platform for local photographers to connect and show their work in intimate, non-traditional settings. FLATS is co-produced by Jessi Bowman and Cris Skelton, sponsored by Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

FLATS Movie Night takes place at 3809 Rosedale Street, Houston, TX 77004, at 8:30 pm on Saturday, Aug. 17. Admission is free.