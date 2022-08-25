Top Five: August 25, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. David-Jeremiah: Early Career Survey

Houston Museum of African American Culture

July 8 – September 10, 2022

From HMAAC:

“The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) is proud to announce David-Jeremiah: Early Career Survey, an exhibition of the Dallas-based artist’s work which spans a brief three-year period beginning with the series Hamborghini Rally in 2019, and culminating with the most recently exhibition of paintings from his I Drive Thee series in Dallas. The show is curated by HMAAC’s Chief Curator, Christopher Blay and marks Blay’s first exhibition with HMAAC. From 2019 – 2022, the years that cover David-Jeremiah (DJ)’s exhibition history, the artist has had no fewer than nine solo exhibitions including A Watermelon’s History is Niggas, at Project Row Houses in Houston. David-Jeremiah: Early Career Survey pieces together works from the artist’s series Hamborghini Rally, I Drive Thee, Hood Niggas Campin’, Kalder, G’ordiavonte Fold, the Acronym paintings, and individual works I Heart Micah, and his rarely seen Self Portrait.”

2. SLAY: Artemisia Gentileschi & Kehinde Wiley

Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth)

July 19 – October 9, 2022

From the Kimbell Art Museum:

“Two paintings depicting different versions of the story of Judith and Holofernes from the Old Testament Apocrypha—one by Italian Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi and the other by American contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley—will be on view at the Kimbell for a limited time. Strikingly different renditions of the same subject realized 400 years apart, the paintings will allow visitors to reflect on contemporary issues through a historical lens.”

3. JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Crow Museum of Asian Art (Dallas)

February 12 – September 4, 2022

From the Crow Museum of Asian Art:

“Through painting, video, sculpture, animation, music and installation art, multidisciplinary world builder JooYoung Choi documents the interconnecting narratives of a highly-structured, expansive, fictional land she has created and titled the Cosmic Womb. In her work, she explores issues of identity, belonging, trauma and resilience through the sci-fi/fantasy genre, inspired by the media of her childhood and her ongoing research on identity and the media representation of girls, women, intersex, transgender and non-binary people of color.

This exhibition introduces the Cosmic Womb multiverse and highlights some of its key characters and narratives. In creating a world that explores loss, healing and growth based upon a connective web of belief and faith in oneself, Choi expresses human resiliency and the strength that can be found through the power of storytelling.”

4. The Blessings of the Mystery: Carolina Caycedo & David de Rozas

Ballroom Marfa

May 26 – September 4, 2022

From Ballroom Marfa:

“Artists Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas have created a new film and series of installations rooted in West Texas. The project crystallizes the artists’ research into the connections and tensions between the cultural, scientific, industrial, and socio-political forces across locations like the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis, the Amistad Dam on the Rio Grande, and the Permian Basin oil fields.

The presentation centers around The Teachings of the Hands, a single-channel film that depicts the region’s complex histories of colonization, migration, and ecological precarity from the perspective of Juan Mancias, Chairman of the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas. The video-installation combines observational and experimental documentary with oral histories, reenactments, and archival footage. The film’s narrative grows out of the land where both Indigenous and settler knowledge have been historically produced. Weaving together scenes from the present day to 4,000 years in the past, The Teachings of the Hands highlights the environmental memories and cosmologies of interconnected places across Texas.”

5. Tink Castillo: Upon Resilience

Not For You Gallery (San Antonio)

August 5 – 27, 2022

From Not For You Gallery:

“Not For You Gallery is kicking off the second half of the year with a new group of artists and exhibitions starting this August with Tink Castillo, who is a 23 year old Houston native, currently residing in San Antonio. Castillo is a self taught artist and focuses on hand cut collage and mixed media. Art has always been a way for her to escape the harsh realities of life. This is very apparent as she uses surrealistic scenery with people, animals, and at times, poetry to explore themes of sex, magic and anything whimsical. Her art scours through darker themes as she grounds herself to cope with those realities. The exhibition is curated by local artist and curator Michelle Delgado.”