Art Dirt: How Does Texas Arts Funding Work?

by Glasstire January 17, 2021
Dixie Friend Gay Houston Ariport Public art commission mosaic

Dixie Friend Gay’s Houston Bayou mosaic, commissioned for George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Photo: Dixie Friend Gay

Brandon Zech talks with Houston artist and Glasstire contributor Henry G. Sanchez about the challenges of public arts funding during a pandemic. If you’d like to learn more, you can read Sanchez’s recent articles about arts funding in Texas: Part 1 & Part 2.

“We shouldn’t try to abstract arts funding from our daily lives. We really depend upon it… we have to have the arts in our lives in order to feel human.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

