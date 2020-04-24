Bayou City Arts Festival Artists Benefit From Whopping $450,000 Anonymous Gift

Houston-based nonprofit Artists for Artists (A4A) has begun distributing an emergency grant to the 300+ Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park participating artists. $450,000 was anonymously gifted by a local donor, and A4A has begun sending out checks in the amount of $1,500 to each artist. A4A’s grant distributions are its first on a national level and come after the March 11 announcement that the festival, produced by nonprofit Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), was canceled. The festival was originally scheduled for March 27-29 in Houston’s Memorial Park.

The grantee, while visiting the Bayou City Art Festival website, selected A4A to distribute the grant, which was donated in memory of her mother, an artist and past patron of the festival.

“By selecting our organization as a nonprofit partner, ACA gave us a platform to facilitate support to the artists that brought us all together to begin with,” says Tra’ Slaughter, the President of A4A.