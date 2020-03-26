San Antonio Art & Culture Joins Luminaria For Corona Arts Relief Fund

Luminaria and the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture have announced a grant to provide technical and professional development support for individual artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corona Arts Relief fund, which is open to artists from March 25 – April 14, allows artists to apply (for free) for up to $600 via the Any Artist application portal. Funds could also go towards lost revenues due to closures or cancellations between the National Emergency Declarations periods of March 13 to April 19, 2020.

Individual artists living in Bexar County, which encompasses the city of San Antonio, may apply for professional development training to be initiated between April 1 and December 31, 2020.

The fund describes lost revenue as accrued expenses for cancelled events, performances, travel, or travel-related expenses. There are documentation requirements from the Corona Arts Relief fund associated with this category of relief. Professional development for the purposes of the application includes in-person or distance education opportunities, apprenticeships, conferences, travel, and travel related expenses.

For more information on the Corona Arts Relief fund and Luminaria, please visit the website here.