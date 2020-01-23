Luminaria Kicks Off $10,000 Grant Open Call For San Antonio-Area Artists

Luminaria, an annual one-night downtown arts celebration in San Antonio that primarily presents work by the city’s artists, continues its legacy of direct giving to Bexar County artists (encompassing San Antonio) through the Luminaria Artist Foundation (LAF) grant program. For this initiave Luminaria partners with Artist Foundation of San Antonio. This is the beginning of the 2020 award cycle, and the deadline for the 2020 open call — which will make $10,000 awards to artists residing in the area — is 11:59 PM, February 19, 2020. The awarded artists will be notified in March.

The awards encourage the creation of new work, and are designed to recognize artistic achievement, dedication to an artistic discipline, and the potential for further professional development. Projects proposed may be ongoing, but must completed by the end of the grant period, and artists are required to sign a contract with LAF.

Last year’s festival featured approximately 50 artists and art groups, including work from Xelena Gonźalez, Josué Ramírez, and the late Katie Pell.

According to The Rivard Report, The Artist Foundation was dissolved late last year, and the LAF now runs the grant program. To apply for the Luminaria Artist Foundation Grant, please go here.

The Artist Foundation of San Antonio (AF) was established for the sole purpose of awarding monetary grants, across diverse disciplines, exclusively to Bexar County, Texas artists. When founded, AF was the only non-profit organization to recognize and award artistic excellence of individual artists in Bexar County. From 2006 to 2019 the Foundation awarded over $700,000 to 121 individual artists for the creation of new, original work.

Luminaria is a non-profit organizarion dedicated to producing and promoting all disciplines of art to the public in a Contemporary Arts Festival and other place making programs in San Antonio.