Luminaria Announces Spring 2022 Working Artist Fund Grantees and Fall Festival Location

Luminaria, a San Antonio-based nonprofit art organization, has announced its spring 2022 Working Artist Fund grantees and the new location of its Contemporary Arts Festival this fall.

The Working Artist Fund is a biannual micro-grant that provides financial support for artists living and working in the Greater San Antonio area. In an increase from previous years, sixty-five applications were submitted. A three-person grant panel selected ten artists who will each receive grants of up to $550. The selected artists will use their funds to assist with general costs, including software upgrades, new equipment, travel, contractor fees, and materials.

The Spring 2022 Working Artist Fund grantees are:

Satara Askew

David Zamora Casas

Michael Foerster

Jorge Luis Gamboa

Xelena Gonzalez

Angela Guerra Walley

Andrew Jacobi Jeter

Peyson Jones

Asaiah Puente

Timofey Trofimenkov

In a press release announcing the awards, Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria’s Executive Director, stated, “It is my hope that this micro-grant helps artists focus on their work and to think bigger. The more funding we direct towards artists, the more spectacular, thought-provoking, and inspiring work we will see and enjoy.”

Additionally, the organization has announced that the footprint of its annual nighttime festival, which will be held on Saturday, November 19, will extend from The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to the nearby Travis Park. The festival grounds will span two city blocks and include the Tobin’s Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, the Radius Center, and Veterans Memorial Park, and will close Jefferson Street from Auditorium Circle to Pecan Street.

In a press release announcing the location, Ms. Lozano said, “Luminaria has a history of exploring different areas of downtown San Antonio. With the exciting developments and construction happening at Hemisfair this year, we found it a good time to return to the Tobin/Travis footprint and activate the area that is surrounded by new arts destinations.”

Christopher Novosad, the Tobin Center’s Vice President of Marketing remarked, “The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is proud to join Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival in celebration of incredible local artists. San Antonio is rich with history, culture, and a vibrant arts scene. We are honored to be a part of this artistic outreach and its endeavor for a brighter and inclusive future.”

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is a free, outdoor, nighttime celebration featuring hundreds of artists working in a variety of mediums including film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, sculpture, and large installations. Since it was launched in 2008, the festival has often been held at the Hemisfair, the site of the 1968 World’s Fair. Currently, the site is under construction and is set to be completed in 2025.