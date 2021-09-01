What’s Not Cancelled This Fall?

by Glasstire September 1, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

Though we know by now that everything is subject to sudden change, a few Texas art fairs and festivals are still expected to happen over the remainder of the year. (As reported here yesterday, the Dallas Art Fair will return in November.)

The 2021 edition of the Texas Biennial officially opens today (Wednesday, September 1) with simultaneous exhibitions in San Antonio at San Antonio Museum of Art, the McNay, Ruby City, and Artpace; and in Houston, at FotoFest. Individual closing dates vary by institution in the two cities, but most of the 2021 Texas Biennial program will be up through the end of the year. Check Glasstire soon for an interview with the Biennial’s curators.

Next week, the San Antonio Missions will host the 6th annual World Heritage Festival, a celebration of the site’s 2015 accession to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The program runs from September 8-11 and includes a video art exhibition co-selected by Blue Star Contemporary and German artist association Darmstädter Sezession (das), a photo exhibition of San Antonio sister city Darmstadt’s newly accessioned World Heritage Site Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt, and a popular event called Restored By Light, which uses projection mapping to restore the façade of Mission San Jose to its original frescoed brilliance. Full info here.

Blue Star will also hold a screening of the video art exhibition on Thursday, September 23 at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Next month, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa will hold its 34th annual Chinati Weekend Open House. The event runs from Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 20, and will include a site-specific ensemble performance led by trombonist David Dove, open viewing of the collection, and new exhibitions with work by Donald Judd, Hyong-Keun Yun, and Dan Flavin. Find more information here.

In November, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return after skipping 2020. Fifty artists from around Texas will present live music, large-scale installations, film, dance, poetry, fashion, and more from 6pm to midnight on Saturday, November 13. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held largely outdoors at Hemisfair and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

0 comment

You may also like

Chinati Foundation Makes Worlds Monument Watch List. Yea!!?

October 9, 2013

Texas Biennial 2020 Open Call Announced

December 3, 2019

Your 2019 Chinati Weekend Schedule: Solange, John Wesley,...

October 7, 2019

Dallas Art Space PRP’s New Show “Paintings of...

May 14, 2020

Arts Funders Band Together, Launch Emergency Nationwide $10...

April 8, 2020

A Letter From the Editor: The Pandemic

March 17, 2020

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Big Medium Announces New Austin Artist Relief Fund

June 3, 2020

The Conversation is Global, But the Talk is...

September 7, 2013

Texas Biennial 2013 to Leak Artists Today—Full List...

May 21, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: