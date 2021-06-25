Blue Star Contemporary Announces New International Video Competition for San Antonio Artists

San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) has put out an open call for an international competition with a $6,000 award for a San Antonio artist working with video. The project, titled Projection/Projektion, is a collaboration with long-running German artist association Darmstädter Sezession (das), which has recognized young contemporary artists with monetary awards annually since 1975. For 2021, Darmstädter Sezession will limit its entries to video and will award a €5,000 prize (approx. $5,965) to an international artist, in addition to Blue Star’s $6,000 prize.

Blue Star’s competition is open to artists who have lived and worked in San Antonio for at least the past year. A video work of up to 10 minutes can be submitted here before the July 16 deadline. A jury of curatorial professionals will select the grand-prize winner, and a shortlist of 12 works will be featured in an open-air screening series in September.

“BSC and das are excited to collaborate on this competition supporting the work of international contemporary artists,” states Blue Star. “Like BSC, the das has a long-standing history of supporting artists, and particularly of promoting the careers of emerging artists.”

Blue Star Contemporary has held a collaborative artist residency in Berlin since 2013, but this collaboration grew out of San Antonio’s Sister City relationship with the city of Darmstadt. The September screenings — featuring submissions from both the San Antonio and international competitions — will be held at the historic Mission Marquee Plaza as part of the 6th annual World Heritage Festival. (The San Antonio Missions received UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2015.)

Screenings will also be held in Darmstadt in late August or early September; dates and locations are to be determined.

Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) is the first and longest-running nonprofit space for contemporary art in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by artists and grown from a grassroots art exhibition in 1986, BSC arose from the need to provide a platform for the work and ideas of contemporary artists.