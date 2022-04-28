Top Five: April 28, 2022

by Glasstire April 28, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A wooden sculpture of a human figure. The figure kneels and points to rocks that are placed on the ground. Sculpture by Jimmy James Canales.

Jimmy James Canales, “The Collector,” 2022. Image courtesy of Blue Star Contemporary.

1. Jimmy James Canales: The Line Layer
Blue Star Contemporary’s Project Space (San Antonio)
March 4 – May 29, 2022

From Blue Star Contemporary:

“Jimmy James Canales’ solo project brings to fruition explorations from his Berlin Residency at Künstlerhaus Bethanien as an awardee of BSC’s Berlin Residency Program in 2019. Canales’ installation uses play as an integral part of his practice to investigate ideas of standardizations of body, form, shape, and ultimate humans. He builds a space that references both physical and virtual games, from board games to video games to arcades to sports fields and playgrounds, where he sites his figures that often become activated by viewers. This newest body of work also includes multiple types of models at various scales, as the artist considers the role of models, avatars, and the like in our lives to capture our project our ideas.”

An abstract landscape by Zeke Williams. The work is on a slender oval piece of wood and incorporates layers with various patterning and paint colors.

Zeke Williams, “Goat Mountain, Big Bend,” 2021, oil on birch plywood in artist’s red oak frame, 85 x 36 inches.

2. Zeke Williams: Out of Bounds
Eugene Binder Gallery (Marfa)
April 11 – May 12, 2022

From Eugene Binder Gallery:

“The new polychrome wood reliefs by Zeke Williams are jubilant, if not iconic, images of the vast, monumental landscapes, mountains and rock formations, of the American west and southwest. Even without knowing the back story of Williams’ first visits to national parks as an adolescent in the company of his grandparents, the amazement and enthusiasm he experienced upon first seeing these sites is present in his recent work. Using a trove of photographs his grandfather took of national parks as source material for his preliminary drawings, the implied narrative for him, incorporates the imagery of these vistas, documented in his grandfathers’ photographs with meaningful family experiences and relationships that are a cherished aspect of his personal growth as a youth and continue to influence his art-making.”

An abstract painting by Winter Rusiloski. The image features mostly dark colors and is reminiscent of a seascape with cloudy skies.

A painting by Winter Rusiloski.

3. World Reimagined
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts – LHUCA (Lubbock)
April 1 – May 28, 2022

From LHUCA:

“Featuring works by Madison Branch, Winter Rusiloski, and Alexis Serio, this exhibition explores three different interpretations of the notion of world, as both a physical and metaphysical space. Through the artistic process of observation and recollection, invention and abstraction, each artist produces paintings that speak to the human relationship we have with our environment. Coming out of 2020, the realization of isolation is widespread. Wistfulness and yearning are no longer fleeting emotions, but now a continual part of day- to-day reality. The dependency on the digital realm is exhausting. World Reimagined will pose a provocative interchange about subjective memory, individual perspective and collective awareness felt during the pandemic.”

A photograph of two women standing against a foggy backdrop. Both women have their backs to the camera and one stands further in the distance than the other.

Angilee Wilkerson, “The Space Between.”

4. Portraiture: Image and Identity
Art Corridor – Tarrant County College South East (Arlington)
March 28 – May 6, 2022

From the organizers:

“TCC SE Art Corridor Gallery and co-curators Leah Gose and Penelope Bisbee are proud to present Portraiture: Image and Identity. This is a group exhibition of photographers and painters who explore portraiture using either the lens or the brush. Each artist explores the concept of portraiture in ways that are both rooted in the history of figuration and then each artist moves beyond those traditional approaches to reflect on and embrace the importance of identity in contemporary society.

Featuring: Arthur Fields, Loli Kantor, Nathan Madrid, Yasuyo Maruyama, Lupita Murillo Tinnen, Devon Nowlin, and Angilee Wilkerson.”

A painting by Christopher Cascio. The work depicts concentric rectangles whose perimeters begin to waver as they the rectangles get further from the center. A zig zag of pink stairs cuts across the image diagonally.

Christopher Cascio, “Untitled (Large Wavy Portal Pink Stairs),” 2022, acrylic on canvas, 50 x 40 inches.

5. Christopher Cascio: Ascent
Ivester Contemporary (Austin)
April 23 – May 28, 2022

From Ivester Contemporary:

“Ivester Contemporary presents Ascent, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Houston-based artist Christopher Cascio. The artist describes the work featured as hard-edge abstract painting, inspired by traditional quilting designs, and infused with positive energy. These paintings, which Cascio views as a devotional exercise in mental self-care, are made exclusively with the use of masking tape and aerosol acrylic paint. The paintings come from a spiritual place and serve as a fount of positive energy for those who take the time to look deeply.”

A colorful invitation with information about the Glasstire Party. See more information below.

Bonus Pick: The Glasstire Party 2022 & Auction
The Space HTX (Houston)
April 29, 2022

JOIN US FOR THE 2022 GLASSTIRE PARTY!

To purchase tickets and underwrite the event, please go here.

View, register for, and bid on Glasstire’s auction by clicking here.

