Top Five: April 28, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Jimmy James Canales: The Line Layer

Blue Star Contemporary’s Project Space (San Antonio)

March 4 – May 29, 2022

From Blue Star Contemporary:

“Jimmy James Canales’ solo project brings to fruition explorations from his Berlin Residency at Künstlerhaus Bethanien as an awardee of BSC’s Berlin Residency Program in 2019. Canales’ installation uses play as an integral part of his practice to investigate ideas of standardizations of body, form, shape, and ultimate humans. He builds a space that references both physical and virtual games, from board games to video games to arcades to sports fields and playgrounds, where he sites his figures that often become activated by viewers. This newest body of work also includes multiple types of models at various scales, as the artist considers the role of models, avatars, and the like in our lives to capture our project our ideas.”

2. Zeke Williams: Out of Bounds

Eugene Binder Gallery (Marfa)

April 11 – May 12, 2022

From Eugene Binder Gallery:

“The new polychrome wood reliefs by Zeke Williams are jubilant, if not iconic, images of the vast, monumental landscapes, mountains and rock formations, of the American west and southwest. Even without knowing the back story of Williams’ first visits to national parks as an adolescent in the company of his grandparents, the amazement and enthusiasm he experienced upon first seeing these sites is present in his recent work. Using a trove of photographs his grandfather took of national parks as source material for his preliminary drawings, the implied narrative for him, incorporates the imagery of these vistas, documented in his grandfathers’ photographs with meaningful family experiences and relationships that are a cherished aspect of his personal growth as a youth and continue to influence his art-making.”

3. World Reimagined

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts – LHUCA (Lubbock)

April 1 – May 28, 2022

From LHUCA:

“Featuring works by Madison Branch, Winter Rusiloski, and Alexis Serio, this exhibition explores three different interpretations of the notion of world, as both a physical and metaphysical space. Through the artistic process of observation and recollection, invention and abstraction, each artist produces paintings that speak to the human relationship we have with our environment. Coming out of 2020, the realization of isolation is widespread. Wistfulness and yearning are no longer fleeting emotions, but now a continual part of day- to-day reality. The dependency on the digital realm is exhausting. World Reimagined will pose a provocative interchange about subjective memory, individual perspective and collective awareness felt during the pandemic.”

4. Portraiture: Image and Identity

Art Corridor – Tarrant County College South East (Arlington)

March 28 – May 6, 2022

From the organizers:

“TCC SE Art Corridor Gallery and co-curators Leah Gose and Penelope Bisbee are proud to present Portraiture: Image and Identity. This is a group exhibition of photographers and painters who explore portraiture using either the lens or the brush. Each artist explores the concept of portraiture in ways that are both rooted in the history of figuration and then each artist moves beyond those traditional approaches to reflect on and embrace the importance of identity in contemporary society.

Featuring: Arthur Fields, Loli Kantor, Nathan Madrid, Yasuyo Maruyama, Lupita Murillo Tinnen, Devon Nowlin, and Angilee Wilkerson.”

5. Christopher Cascio: Ascent

Ivester Contemporary (Austin)

April 23 – May 28, 2022

From Ivester Contemporary:

“Ivester Contemporary presents Ascent, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Houston-based artist Christopher Cascio. The artist describes the work featured as hard-edge abstract painting, inspired by traditional quilting designs, and infused with positive energy. These paintings, which Cascio views as a devotional exercise in mental self-care, are made exclusively with the use of masking tape and aerosol acrylic paint. The paintings come from a spiritual place and serve as a fount of positive energy for those who take the time to look deeply.”

Bonus Pick: The Glasstire Party 2022 & Auction

The Space HTX (Houston)

April 29, 2022

JOIN US FOR THE 2022 GLASSTIRE PARTY!