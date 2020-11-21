Festive Films on the Texas Coast: The 14th Annual Rockport Film Festival, Part 1

Note: Last weekend, Glasstire’s events and social media editor William Sarradet traveled alone by car to Rockport, on the Texas Gulf Coast, to attend the 14th Annual Rockport Film Festival, which screened at the Aransas Pass location of Movies, Inc., a locally operated, independent movie theater. Attendance at the theater was capped at 50% capacity, and face masks were readily available and mandated for all moviegoers. Total recorded cases of Covid-19 in Aransas County, for which Rockport serves as the county seat, remain below 400 at the time of this writing.

During an historic global health crisis, the coastal city of Rockport, Texas has been steadily rebuilding. Hurricane Harvey, which deeply impacted Rockport when it made landfall in 2017, compromised housing, businesses, and infrastructure, and stemmed the city’s tourism economy that comes from the metro areas of Texas.

In spite of all of this, the concentrated art community in this coastal town has managed to keep the momentum of culture moving forward.

Though there are commercial art galleries and independent art interests in the city, Rockport Center for the Arts can be viewed as the driving force for the art community. Directed by Luis Purón, RCA is coming into a new beginning at the unlikeliest of times. RCA’s historic building was destroyed by Harvey, and the Center moved into temporary digs and launched a capital campaign to rebuild and expand. Under Purón’s leadership, plans are underway to grow RCA’s footprint from its current Estelle Gallery space downtown, which is 3,700 square feet, to more than 20,000 with a new building and exhibition space as well as an expanded campus and new performing arts venue, all to be completed within the next two years.