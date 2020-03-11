Coronavirus Closings and Cancellations In Texas Art

Note: This post will be continually updated.

As uncertainty continues to grow across the country and the world concerning COVID-19, cultural sites are devoid of visitors, and some efforts are underway to get museum collections online as an alternative.

Texas art organizations and events have not been immune. We reported the closing of Austin’s South By Southwest last week, and today in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a seven-day emergency health declaration, and cancelled the remaining Houston Rodeo events. The Texas Commission on the Arts also cancelled it meeting in Fort Worth scheduled for March 12.

Below are the closings and cancellations that Glasstire has been made aware of thus far.

Art League Houston has cancelled this weekend’s opening receptions.

Art League Houston has cancelled its upcoming weekend exhibition openings: Alice Leora Briggs & Julián Cardona: The Writing on the Wall, Where We Are, and Tomiko Jones: Hatsubon. ALH’s statement reads:

“At our exhibition openings, we see large groups of attendees (300+) interacting very closely for extended periods of time. Out of an abundance of caution and in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we feel that canceling the event is the safest option for everyone.

Instead, we will be organizing a gallery walkthrough with the artists that will be broadcast on Art League Houston’s Facebook Live at 6:30 PM on Friday evening, and hosting a small private dinner to celebrate the artists onsite at ALH. Furthermore, we will produce video interviews with the exhibiting artists so they have a platform to talk about their work on view, which we will share with the community in the coming weeks.

Regarding our Art League School, classes will continue as normal for our current and upcoming semesters given that class sizes are much smaller (12 students or less per class) than our exhibition openings (300+ attendees). As this situation is still evolving, please check back with us for updates.”

The Contemporary Austin has cancelled Art Free-for-All 2020, which was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14.

From The Contemporary’s website:

“With news of the city’s declaration of a local state of disaster, and out of an abundance of caution, The Contemporary Austin will cancel Art Free-for-All 2020. While Art Free-for-All 2020 will not be rescheduled, The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria and The Contemporary Austin Jones Center will offer free admission for all visitors this Saturday, so everyone in the community can enjoy their own personal encounters with contemporary art. Please see hours and other visitor information here.”

The 18th Annual CASETA Symposium and Texas Art Fair has been cancelled. It was to be held in Houston April 24-26. CASETA states: “Due to the current public health concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, now even here in Houston, the Board of the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art determined that cancelling was the right decision.”

The San Antonio Museum of Art’s(SAMA) Spring Day, scheduled for March has been cancelled.

SAMA’s statement: “We love our visitors and want to keep them safe. As a precaution against coronavirus, SAMA decided to cancel art-making activities to avoid sharing art supplies. We have been monitoring all developments, and have been assured by officials with the Metro Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the risk to residents and visitors in San Antonio remains very low. Every available precaution is being taken to protect the community.” Inman Gallery in Houston remains open, but has cancelled its March 13 public receptions. Inman Gallery’s statement: “Inman Gallery has decided to cancel the March 13 public receptions for our Fotofest 2020 and Cary Smith openings out of an abundance of caution for the Houston community due to the developing health crisis. We instead plan to host a closing party at the end of April to celebrate the artists and their exhibitions. We encourage visitors to stop by during our regular business hours throughout the run of the shows (Tuesday – Saturday, 11am -6pm, March 13 – April 25). Additionally, we plan to feature digital programming surrounding the shows on our website and social media channels. The staff is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety, such as thoroughly disinfecting and frequently cleaning high-touch areas.” Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair, scheduled for April 16-19 at Dallas Market Center, has been canceled. This was to be its first year in Dallas. (Note: this is not the Dallas Art Fair, which as of this writing is scheduled to take place.) Via a statement from Linda Mariano, Managing Director – Marketing for Focus Fair Productions and Redwood Media Group: “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and our concern for the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and volunteers as a top priority, we have decided to postpone Art Dallas 2020 at Dallas Market Center. The fair will be rescheduled for April 2021, hosted at Dallas Market Center.” **** Additionally, for artists who need medical assistance with COVID-19, or any other medical emergency, the Rauschenberg Foundation’s Emergency Medical Grant Program may be an option.