Dallas Art Fair Set to Return This November

by Glasstire August 31, 2021
The Dallas Art Fair 2021 is scheduled to take place, in-person, November 11-14. Postponed from its usual schedule in April due to the pandemic, the 13th annual edition will host a reduced capacity affair at the Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g) in Dallas’  downtown Arts District. (To read more about the fair’s 2020 cancellation, go here.) In addition to the indoor fair, a major off-site public art installation by Brooklyn-based artist Caledonia Curry, AKA Swoon, will be on view at the nearby Klyde Warren Park. Other highlights include new paintings by Hong Kong native Chris Huen Sin Kan, presented by Simon Lee Gallery, and a thematic installation of paintings, ceramics, and a performance by artists Scott and Tyson Reeder, presented by Canada. 

Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell states, “After more than 18 months of uncertainty, we cannot stress enough how happy we are to finally reopen our doors in the fall. People are eager to see art in person and revitalize the creative economy, so we will do everything possible to make that experience safe for our collectors, dealers, and visitors this November.”

On Wednesday, November 10, Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) Director Agustín Arteaga, DMA Curator Vivian Li, and donors to the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program will privately tour exhibitors’ booths and select works for the DMA’s permanent collection. This will be the fifth edition of that program, which has gifted more than 30 artworks to the DMA to date. (To see the 2019 list of acquisitions, please go here.)

The Dallas Art Fair will closely monitor CDC public health recommendations in the lead-up to the fair to implement the safest health protocols in November. 

