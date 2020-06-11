Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum to Reopen June 18 to Members, June 20 to Public

The Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth has announced that it will reopen next Thursday, June 18, first for a members-only preview, and then open to the public next Saturday, June 20. Capacity in the galleries will be limited to 50% due to social-distancing guidelines. The Kimbell closed its doors to the public on Friday, March 13, as reported here, and remained closed through May, despite being allowed to reopen under Governor Greg Abbot’s Executive Order permitting museum reopenings.

The Kimbell is among the few major Texas museums to reopen since the beginning of the Great Lockdown of 2020. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston reopened on May 23 with others such as Houston’s Museum of Natural Science opening in May as well, along with the Museum of Biblical Arts in Dallas.

The Kimbell’s special exhibition, Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum, which was scheduled to close next Sunday, has been extended through July.

Health and safety measures announced will mean that visitor engagement tools such as audio wands or conveniences such as parcel check-in will not be available. In addition to staff retraining, the following are the visitor guidelines that have been announced by the Kimbell: