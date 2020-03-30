New York Art Org Announces Nationwide Relief Grants For Women-Identifying Artists Over 40

Anonymous Was A Woman (AWAW), a program administered by the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), has launched an emergency relief grant program for artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has $250,000 in unrestricted funds and will award up to $2,500 each to artists who experience financial hardship due to loss of income or opportunity due to the Corona crisis.

(Note: AWAW’s $25,000 award program, which is an annual and separate from the COVID-19 relief grant, is also open to women-identifying visual artists over the age of 40 in the United States and territories, and aims to address the unique challenges faced by artists in middle age or older.)

Because of the anticipated volume of applicants for the COVID-19 grant, NYFA and AWAW have scheduled the application launch for Monday, April 6 at 10:00 AM EST, until Wednesday, April 8, at 6:00 PM EST. Awarded artists will be notified by April 30.

Some of the grant stipulations include the following:

Applicants must be visual artists identifying as women (who work in Digital/New Media, Drawing, Film/Video, Installation, Painting, Photography, Sculpture).

Applicants must be 40 years or older on the date their application is submitted.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate activity in their artistic discipline over the past 5 years.

Applicants must show documented losses of income for the period of February 1 – July 30, 2020.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents in any of the 50 states, District of Columbia or U.S. territories.

For more on the New York Foundation for the Arts, please visit its website here. To apply for the AWAW grant, please use this link.

