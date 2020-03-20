Kinkade Family Foundation Announces Grants Up to $5,000 For Curators Affected by COVID-19

The Kinkade Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to sharing Thomas Kinkade’s art, supporting the arts and creative process, and pursuing humanitarian works in the global community, has announced a new Emergency Grant for curators. The grants, up to $5,000, will go to curators who are developing projects that promote artwork of a contemporary or experimental nature.

The Emergency Grant is geared particularly towards curatorial projects that “shed light on the world during this time of darkness,” with priority given to curators who have already secured venues for their projects, and who are greatly impacted by the challenges of COVID-19 closures and cancellations.

Curators must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the U.S., District of Columbia, or U.S. Territories. Applications should be made by emailing a PDF proposal of your project, which should include a 500 word statement with up to 10 supporting images to the Kinkade Family Foundation.

Applications will be accepted through April 12th, 2020, reviewed by a panel from the foundation in the middle of April, and receipt of applications will be acknowledged via an automated email. All applicants will receive notification of the panel’s decision following the panel meeting, and grant checks for recipients will be mailed within four weeks of approval.

For full requirements for the Kincaid Family Foundation Grant to Curators application, please visit the Kinkade Family Foundation’s website here.

“Following Thomas Kinkade’s lead who made significant contributions to those in need, the Foundation is excited to offer this opportunity. The Kinkade Family Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to sharing Thomas Kinkade’s art, supporting the arts and creative process, and pursuing humanitarian works in the global community.”