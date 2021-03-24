Artpace Reopens for In-Person Visits; Unveils New Work by Residents

by Glasstire March 24, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
New residents at Artpace San Antonio, from left, Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere, Nazafarin Lotfi, and Adrian Aguilera.

New residents at Artpace San Antonio, from left, Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere, Nazafarin Lotfi, and Adrian Aguilera.

After closing its doors to visitors in December, San Antonio residency program and exhibition space Artpace has carefully reopened for in-person appointments, and will present three new installations from its early 2021 residents in a virtual event on Thursday.

“Artpace has been extremely diligent about providing a safe working space so that we can continue the residency,” director Riley Robinson tells Glasstire. Spring 2021 residents Nazafarin Lotfi, Adrian Aguilera, Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere arrived in mid-January, and completed their residency periods while Artpace was closed to the public.

Artpace re-opened for public visits earlier in March, and currently hosts groups five days a week. Robinson hopes to extend opening hours to seven days a week as early as this weekend, if staffing logistics permit.

Artpace’s re-opening coincides with the unveiling of its latest International Artist-in-Residence exhibition, curated by Gilbert Vicario. In addition to Thursday’s virtual opening — which will be held from 6-7pm CDT and is free to the public — Robinson says that he has sought ways to introduce the residents to local curators, despite the strict safety precautions that have been in place during their residency period.

“We have been reaching out to a lot of our contemporaries at the other institutions and inviting them over here,” Robinson says. “If we invite curators from the other institutions, it’s a way to multiply these artists’ experiences.”

Artpace is also currently exhibiting After Carolee: Tender and Fierce, a group show of Texas artists influenced by the work of trailblazing artist (and former Artpace resident) Carolee Schneeman, and de los otros, a solo show from San Antonio-based artist José Villalobos. Both exhibits opened in early January but have been virtual-only until recently.

Artpace is currently open for in-person visits by appointment, Tuesday–Friday from 10am–5pm, and Saturdays from 12pm–5pm. Prospective visitors can sign up for an appointment at Artpace’s website, where they will be asked in advance to agree to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols while inside the space.

0 comment

You may also like

50 Drawings In Solitude: Artist Clay Stinnett’s Corona...

April 8, 2020

Similar but Different #26: Teeth

February 15, 2012

Top Five: October 26, 2017

October 26, 2017

A Letter From the Editor: The Pandemic

March 17, 2020

Arty Party opens Texas Biennial

April 19, 2011

Texas Biennial 2020 Postponed; Programming Set For 2021

March 24, 2020

Arts Funding in Pandemic Texas, Part 1

November 23, 2020

Arts writers in hard times: notes from the...

June 24, 2011

Chinati Foundation Announces Closure Due to Covid-19 Surge...

November 18, 2020

Alejandro Cesarco at Artpace

March 6, 2010

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: