Video: In Conversation with Jeff Elrod

This interview with artist Jeff Elrod is the sixth part in a series featuring extended interviews from the making of Breaking the Code: The Art of Vernon Fisher, the award-winning documentary distributed online by Glasstire.

Speaking with Elrod at his Marfa studio, the artist discusses the development of his relationship with Fisher from one of student/teacher (Fisher was Elrod’s first painting instructor at the University of North Texas) to one of artistic contemporaries (works by both artists can now be found in many of the same collections, including that of the Museum of Modern Art in New York).

Breaking the Code will screen at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, April 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET.