Guadalupe Maravilla’s “Mariposa Relámpago” From the Art21 “New York Close Up” digital series

by Glasstire March 10, 2025
As part of Glasstire’s partnership with Art21, the organization known for producing award-winning documentary films about the lives and work of some of the world’s best-known contemporary artists, we’ll be co-publishing a small selection of films highlighting artists who are either based in Texas or have a significant connection to the state.

Glowing softly in the West Texas desert night, artist Guadalupe Maravilla’s Mariposa Relámpago was once an ordinary school bus but is now a richly decorated, mobile site for remembrance and healing. Like much of the artist’s work, this piece commemorates and confronts the artist’s journey to the United States as an unaccompanied, undocumented minor fleeing civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s. Inspired by the ornate buses of his youth, the artwork is adorned with over 700 objects, ranging from healing instruments like gongs to personally symbolic objects like a pair of children’s shoes. 

Following Maravilla’s path from El Salvador to the United States, the bus stops along the way to serve as a multi-level stage for healing ceremonies conducted by the artist himself. While temporarily stationed along the US-Mexico Border in Marfa, Texas, Maravilla invites both the general public and the nearby border worker community to experience one such healing ceremony.  “I think everyone needs to heal something,” says Maravilla. “There’s a universal way of experiencing healing and it’s by using sound; everyone that’s alive feels it.”

Watch the film below. You can see this and other films on Art21’s website and on their YouTube channel.

