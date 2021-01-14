2021 Dallas Art Fair Postponed

The annual Dallas Art Fair (DAF), which usually takes place in mid-April, is postponed again due to the pandemic, and will now be held September 30–October 3, 2021. Like most art fairs and biennials around the world, DAF has faced uncertainty and adjustments; organizers first announced the 2020 exhibitor list on March 31 last year, at the same time they announced that the event was rescheduled for October of 2020. The April 14-23 DAF featured zoom meetings and live webinars with a few galleries, and was followed by the launch of an online platform called Culture Place, Inc, which connects galleries with art collectors.

Following a spring and summer of adjustments, DAF announced that the postponed fair had been canceled, and offered credits for future art fairs to exhibitors who had already paid booth fees for the postponed fair.

This morning, DAF announced tentative dates for the next iteration fo the fair:

As we begin the new year, there is still much uncertainty, but we are hopeful for an in-person 2021 Dallas Art Fair. Due to the continued second wave of the coronavirus, we have made the decision to reschedule this year’s Dallas Art Fair from April to September 30 – October 3, 2021. Our goal is to be safe and offer the best option for success. We will continue to monitor the situation and listen to our galleries, collectors, and partners. Dallas Art Fair will return to April in 2022.

Glasstire has reached out to DAF for further comment, and will update this story as needed.

For more information on the Dallas Art Fair, please go here.