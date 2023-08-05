Meliksetian | Briggs Moves to Dallas

Earlier this year, Meliksetian | Briggs closed its Los Angeles gallery after ten years and opened a Dallas location.

The gallery was founded in 2012 by Anna Meliksetian and Michael Briggs, each of whom brought a range of experiences in the art world. Ms. Meliksetian had owned a gallery in Santa Monica and had experience as an art critic, professor, and working at an auction house. Mr. Briggs had worked for major galleries in London and Los Angeles.

Originally conceived of as a project space, the gallery’s focus has been rooted in the West Coast, particularly in West Coast Conceptualism and John Baldessari’s Post-Studio Art program at the California Institute of the Arts. Though the gallery was built around artists like Bas Jan Ader, John Miller, and Meg Cranston, it has taken on younger artists as well, including Christiane Lyons, Cody Trepte, Alex Heilbron, and Yifan Jiang.

Over the years, Ms. Meliksetian and Mr. Briggs have developed a relationship with the Dallas art scene through the annual Dallas Art Fair. Participating in the fair each April has led to them building a network of collectors, curators, and artists in the area. So, when the gallery lost its Los Angeles lease last year, as part of a larger development project that upended the entire block that the gallery was on in West Hollywood, the idea of moving to Dallas surfaced.

Ms. Meliksetian told Glasstire, “We were in between spaces in LA and were looking for a new location. Our friends Kelly Cornell at the Art Fair and Terri Provencal, editor of Patron Magazine, suggested we look at the space in Riverbend in the Design District which was ready to go, and it worked out really well for us.”

Meliksetian | Briggs is now situated in the former location of the Green Family Art Foundation, a space in the same development as Erin Cluley Gallery, PDNB Gallery, Keijsers Koning, and Gallery 12.26. Initially, the gallerists intended to commit to being in Dallas for a year while they continued to search for a space in Los Angeles, however, now they have decided to stay in Dallas and find a second location back in LA.

Ms. Meliksetian remarked, “Our experience in Dallas has been incredibly positive. We’ve made new friends, met new collectors, and have been warmly welcomed and supported by the art community here.”

Since January, the gallery has presented exhibitions featuring Bas Jan Ader, Meg Cranston, Yifan Jiang, Adam Saks, and currently, David-Jeremiah. To stay up-to-date with the gallery, visit its website.