Art Dirt: Reporting from the Dallas Art Fair

by Glasstire April 23, 2023
A large green banner reads DALLAS ART FAIR. It is hung on a concrete wall in a wooded area.

Brandon Zech and Leslie Moody Castro break down the trends they found at the 2023 Dallas Art Fair.

“Faux naïf surrealist figuration is the era we are solidly in right now.”

