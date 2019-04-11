Here’s What the DMA Bought From the 2019 Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair is now in its eleventh year, and four years ago, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) launched an annual initiative to purchase works on display at the fair for its permanent collection. It’s called the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, and its annual budget has grown from $50K in its first year to its current (and last year’s) budget of $150K. During a fair preview, the DMA’s curators/directors walk patrons around the fair to pick the works. The program is funded with a grant.

Today the Dallas Museum of Art and Dallas Art Fair announced the works acquired by the museum from this year’s fair. Via the DMA: “The eight selected artworks are by Sheila Hicks, Don Dudley, Arcmanoro Niles, Samuel Levi Jones, Emmanuel Van der Auwera, Maja Ruznic, Nobutaka Aozaki, and Dike Blair.”

The galleries that brought this work include Magenta Plains (New York), galerie frank elbaz (Paris), Rachel Uffner Gallery (New York), Conduit Gallery (Dallas), Ulterior Gallery (New York), Karma (New York), and Galerie Lelong (New York).

The DMA’s director Dr. Agustín Arteaga and its senior curator Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck led the donor group. This year’s donors include Tricia and Gil Besing, Linda and David Rogers, Susan and Shawn Bonsell, Sheryl and Geoff Green, Dianne and Mark Laroe, Gowri and Alex N.K. Sharma, Marlene and John Sughrue, Cliff Risman, David and Zoe Bonnette, Fraser and Rhonda Marcus, and The Dallas Art Fair Foundation.

States Dr. Arteaga: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with the Dallas Art Fair, whose generous fund has allowed the DMA to support promising, dynamic contemporary artists at the forefront of the field. We are excited for the opportunity to once again experience the best of local and international artistic production here in Texas through the Dallas Art Fair, which reinforces the strength of the thriving artistic community here in Dallas.”

