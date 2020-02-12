Here Are The Dallas Art Fair 2020 Exhibitors

The annual Dallas Art Fair, now in its 12th year, has announced its exhibitor list and special programming for 2020. The fair will take place April 16-19 at its usual digs: Dallas’ Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.), downtown in the museum district. There are 96 listed exhibitors (one more than in 2019); most exhibitors are returnees, including Karma (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), and Perrotin (Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai).

In our coverage and reviews of past art fairs, we’ve mentioned some notable exhibitors and non-returning galleries. For 2020, Dallas-based Barry Whistler Gallery, Valley House Gallery, Conduit Gallery, and Erin Cluley are among those participating, while some New York, London, and LA galleries will not return, including Gallery Henoch and Marvin Gardens (both New York), Parrasch Heijnen (Los Angeles), Lisson Gallery (London, New York) and Sadie Coles HQ (London).

New exhibitors this year include Carlos/Ishikawa (London), Kamel Mennour (Paris, London), Rodolphe Janssen (Brussels), and Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston).

Also new this year: an exhibition of North Texan art, co-curated by Justine Ludwig (Creative Time’s Executive Director; formerly a curator at the Dallas Contemporary) and Brandon Kennedy (Dallas Art Fair Director of Exhibitor Relations). HERE NOW: North Texas Artists in 2020 will present an ever-expanding survey of the Dallas art scene, and includes a book of collected North Texan artist studio visit essays from Patron, a Dallas-based culture magazine and co-presenter of HERE NOW.

The Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program continues this year with a six-figure grant that allows the Dallas Museum of Art to purchase multiple works from the fair. Now in its fifth year, the program over the years has raised $600,000, with more than 30 artworks being acquired for the DMA’s permanent collection, including works by Sheila Hicks, Don Dudley, Sanford Biggers, and Katherine Bradford.

Some Dallas institution exhibitions coinciding with fair: the DMA’s For a Dreamer of Houses, a group show featuring works by Alex Da Corte, Francisco Moreno, and Do Ho Suh; the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Magali Reus’s exhibition; and Dallas Contemporary’s Liu Xiaodong and Dame Vivienne Westwood shows, with the works by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. 214 Projects, the Dallas Art Fair’s exhibition space in the Design District, will open a group show curated by Sean Kelly Gallery (NYC).

The complete list of exhibitors at the 2020 Dallas art fair (*asterisk indicates new exhibitors) are:

12.26, Dallas

Albertz Benda, New York

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Barry Whistler Gallery, Dallas

*Bastian Gallery, London

Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá and Miami

*Berry Campbell Gallery, New York

*Bill Arning Exhibitions, Houston

CANADA, New York

Carbon 12, Dubai

*Carl Kostyál, London and Milan

*Carlos/Ishikawa, London

Cassina Projects, Milan

Christine Park Gallery, New York

Conduit Gallery, Dallas

Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas

David B Smith Gallery, Denver

Denny Dimin Gallery, New York

Drexel Galería, Monterrey

Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence

Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas

Galerie Division, Montreal

*Galerie Droste, Wuppertal and Paris

Galerie Frank Elbaz, Dallas and Paris

Galerie Lelong & Co., New York and Paris

Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas, Dallas

*Gordon Robichaux, New York

Green Art Gallery, Dubai

Hales Gallery, New York and London

Half Gallery, New York

Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels

*Harper’s Books, East Hampton

Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York

Inman Gallery, Houston

*Jack Barrett Gallery, New York

James Barron Art, Kent, CT

James Cohan, New York

James Fuentes, New York

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

*JDJ, Garrison

Josée Bienvenu Gallery, New York

Josh Lilley, London

*JTT, New York

*Kamel Mennour, Paris and London

Karma, New York

Kasmin Gallery, New York

Kerlin Gallery, Dublin

Library Street Collective, Detroit

LMAK Gallery, New York

*Louis Stern Fine Art, Los Angeles

Luce Gallery, Turin

Magenta Plains, New York

Marlborough, New York and London

*Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London and Hong Kong

*Matthew Brown Los Angeles, Los Angeles

McClain Gallery, Houston

Meliksetian I Briggs, Los Angeles

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

*Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea, Milan

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

*Mother Gallery, Beacon

*Mucciaccia Gallery, London, New York, Italy and Singapore

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston

Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York

*New Discretions, New York

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles

Perrotin, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Richard Saltoun, London

Roberto Paradise, Puerto Rico

*Rodolphe Janssen, Brussels

Ronchini Gallery, London

*Salon 94, New York

Sapar Contemporary, New York

Sargent’s Daughters, New York

SHRINE, New York

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Houston

Simon Lee Gallery, London, Hong Kong and New York

*SOCO Gallery, Charlotte, NC

Sputnik Modern, Dallas

STATE, London

Susan Inglett Gallery, New York

Taubert Contemporary, Berlin

The Hole, New York

Thierry Goldberg Gallery, New York

TOTAH, New York

Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe

Ulterior Gallery, New York

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden, Dallas

Van Doren Waxter, New York

Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv

William Campbell Contemporary, Fort Worth

For more on the Dallas Art Fair 2020, please visit its website here.