Here Are The Dallas Art Fair 2020 Exhibitors

The annual Dallas Art Fair, now in its 12th year, has announced its exhibitor list and special programming for 2020. The fair will take place April 16-19 at its usual digs: Dallas’ Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.), downtown in the museum district. There are 96 listed exhibitors (one more than in 2019); most exhibitors are returnees, including Karma (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), and Perrotin (Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai).
In our coverage and reviews of past art fairs, we’ve mentioned some notable exhibitors and non-returning galleries. For 2020, Dallas-based Barry Whistler Gallery, Valley House Gallery, Conduit Gallery, and Erin Cluley are among those participating, while some New York, London, and LA galleries will not return, including Gallery Henoch and Marvin Gardens (both New York), Parrasch Heijnen (Los Angeles), Lisson Gallery (London, New York) and Sadie Coles HQ (London).
New exhibitors this year include Carlos/Ishikawa (London), Kamel Mennour (Paris, London), Rodolphe Janssen (Brussels), and Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston).
Also new this year: an exhibition of North Texan art, co-curated by Justine Ludwig (Creative Time’s Executive Director; formerly a curator at the Dallas Contemporary) and Brandon Kennedy (Dallas Art Fair Director of Exhibitor Relations). HERE NOW: North Texas Artists in 2020 will present an ever-expanding survey of the Dallas art scene, and includes a book of collected North Texan artist studio visit essays from Patron, a Dallas-based culture magazine and co-presenter of HERE NOW.
The Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program continues this year with a six-figure grant that allows the Dallas Museum of Art to purchase multiple works from the fair. Now in its fifth year, the program over the years has raised $600,000, with more than 30 artworks being acquired for the DMA’s permanent collection, including works by Sheila Hicks, Don Dudley, Sanford Biggers, and Katherine Bradford.
Some Dallas institution exhibitions coinciding with fair: the DMA’s For a Dreamer of Houses, a group show featuring works by Alex Da Corte, Francisco Moreno, and Do Ho Suh; the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Magali Reus’s exhibition; and Dallas Contemporary’s Liu Xiaodong and Dame Vivienne Westwood shows, with the works by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. 214 Projects, the Dallas Art Fair’s exhibition space in the Design District, will open a group show curated by Sean Kelly Gallery (NYC).
The complete list of exhibitors at the 2020 Dallas art fair (*asterisk indicates new exhibitors) are:
12.26, Dallas
Albertz Benda, New York
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Barry Whistler Gallery, Dallas
*Bastian Gallery, London
Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá and Miami
*Berry Campbell Gallery, New York
*Bill Arning Exhibitions, Houston
CANADA, New York
Carbon 12, Dubai
*Carl Kostyál, London and Milan
*Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Cassina Projects, Milan
Christine Park Gallery, New York
Conduit Gallery, Dallas
Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas
David B Smith Gallery, Denver
Denny Dimin Gallery, New York
Drexel Galería, Monterrey
Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence
Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas
Galerie Division, Montreal
*Galerie Droste, Wuppertal and Paris
Galerie Frank Elbaz, Dallas and Paris
Galerie Lelong & Co., New York and Paris
Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas, Dallas
*Gordon Robichaux, New York
Green Art Gallery, Dubai
Hales Gallery, New York and London
Half Gallery, New York
Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels
*Harper’s Books, East Hampton
Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York
Inman Gallery, Houston
*Jack Barrett Gallery, New York
James Barron Art, Kent, CT
James Cohan, New York
James Fuentes, New York
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
*JDJ, Garrison
Josée Bienvenu Gallery, New York
Josh Lilley, London
*JTT, New York
*Kamel Mennour, Paris and London
Karma, New York
Kasmin Gallery, New York
Kerlin Gallery, Dublin
Library Street Collective, Detroit
LMAK Gallery, New York
*Louis Stern Fine Art, Los Angeles
Luce Gallery, Turin
Magenta Plains, New York
Marlborough, New York and London
*Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London and Hong Kong
*Matthew Brown Los Angeles, Los Angeles
McClain Gallery, Houston
Meliksetian I Briggs, Los Angeles
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
*Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea, Milan
Morán Morán, Los Angeles
*Mother Gallery, Beacon
*Mucciaccia Gallery, London, New York, Italy and Singapore
Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston
Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York
*New Discretions, New York
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Richard Saltoun, London
Roberto Paradise, Puerto Rico
*Rodolphe Janssen, Brussels
Ronchini Gallery, London
*Salon 94, New York
Sapar Contemporary, New York
Sargent’s Daughters, New York
SHRINE, New York
Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Houston
Simon Lee Gallery, London, Hong Kong and New York
*SOCO Gallery, Charlotte, NC
Sputnik Modern, Dallas
STATE, London
Susan Inglett Gallery, New York
Taubert Contemporary, Berlin
The Hole, New York
Thierry Goldberg Gallery, New York
TOTAH, New York
Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe
Ulterior Gallery, New York
Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden, Dallas
Van Doren Waxter, New York
Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv
William Campbell Contemporary, Fort Worth
For more on the Dallas Art Fair 2020, please visit its website here.