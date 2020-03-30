Austin Creative Alliance Establishes Artist Emergency Relief Fund

The Austin Creative Alliance (ACA) has announced a new fund to help artists in the greater Austin area stay afloat financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Artists Emergency Relief Fund invites artists to apply for up to $500 towards verifiable lost income from cancellation of a specific scheduled gig or opportunity (i.e. commissions, performances, contracts) related to Coronavirus/COVID-19 closures or cancellations.

The fund will prioritize ACA members as well as applicants dealing with imminent crisis, including food or housing insecurity. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing daily basis in order to expedite funding. The ACA also asks that artist receiving grants “contribute to the ACA community by donating artistic work, creative services, or volunteer time,” although grant money repayment is not required.

Go here for more info and to apply.

The Austin Creative Alliance strives to achieve its mission through work in three main areas: Policy, Education, Resources, and Connection for Sustainability. Its tools will be conversation, collaboration, convening, research, innovative consulting, and technology. The goal is to build an inclusive, transparent, and responsive alliance that can effectively serve and protect Austin’s vibrant cultural ecosystem.

