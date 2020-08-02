Art Dirt: Gavin Brown, Barbara Gladstone & the Future of Galleries

by Glasstire August 2, 2020
Martin Creed Everything is going to be alright artwork

Martin Creed’s Work No. 1086: Everything is Going to be Alright (2011) at Hauser & Wirth Somerset. © Martin Creed. All Rights Reserved; DACS; Photo: Jamie Woodley

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss a recent shakeup in the New York gallery scene and how the pandemic will affect art galleries long term.

“It’s hard not to believe that about 30% or more of galleries will be gone by this time next year.”

“They’ll either be gone, or they’ll be some sort of shell of their former selves.”

