Art Dirt: Gavin Brown, Barbara Gladstone & the Future of Galleries

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss a recent shakeup in the New York gallery scene and how the pandemic will affect art galleries long term.

“It’s hard not to believe that about 30% or more of galleries will be gone by this time next year.”

“They’ll either be gone, or they’ll be some sort of shell of their former selves.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

