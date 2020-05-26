Artpace San Antonio Reopens Today For Members; June 2 For Public

According to a statement from Artpace San Antonio‘s Director Riley Robinson, Artpace, the prestigious international artist residency and art space, has reopened to its members by appointment, starting today, Tuesday, May 26. The general public will be invited back by appointment on Tuesday, June 2, with all hours of opening from Tuesday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM.

“We believe that art plays a vital role in our daily lives and is more important than ever during times of uncertainty. We hope that the opening of our galleries will provide some respite to our community, and we will continue to offer accessible online content for those staying home,” the statement reads.

Artpace closed its doors to the public nearly 10 weeks ago, on March 14, with a statement which read in part: “Artpace is committed to maintaining our cultural responsibility by providing access to art when it’s needed most and connecting our community across countries and through difficult times.”

As with previously announced museum reopenings, Artpace has adopted the Greater. Safer. Together. pledge. Safety precautions include a requirement of face masks, and no more than six guests for hourly appointments. The full Artpace COVID-19 safety measures can be found on Artpace’s website here.

In recognition and appreciation of the first responders and healthcare workers serving our community on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Artpace will offer a 1-year Family Membership and special thank you package to all those who signup by August 31, 2020. More information can be found on our membership page at Artpace.org.

Artpace was founded by artist, collector, and businesswoman Linda Pace (1945-2007) in 1993 and opened to the public in 1995. Pace conceived of Artpace as a laboratory of dreams, providing artists from all over the world with an environment that would encourage experimentation and growth.