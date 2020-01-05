Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming Decade

by Glasstire January 5, 2020
artist hito steyerl how not to be seen video

Hito Steyerl, How Not to Be Seen: A Fucking Didactic Educational .MOV File, 2013. Video (color, sound), 14 min.

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss what to expect from art in Texas over the next ten years.

“I see smaller, more splintered audiences that are more passionate. And then I see this whole other art world that really is about theme-park entertainment.”

