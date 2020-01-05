Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming Decade

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss what to expect from art in Texas over the next ten years.

“I see smaller, more splintered audiences that are more passionate. And then I see this whole other art world that really is about theme-park entertainment.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

