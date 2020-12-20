Art Dirt: Kitsch, Christmas Art & Our Holiday Traditions

by Glasstire December 20, 2020
2020 Vatican Nativity Scene

The 2020 Vatican nativity scene, created from 1965 to 1975 by teachers and students in Castelli, Abruzzo. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about nativity scenes, Christmas art, and the inherent kitschiness of our beloved holiday traditions.

“If you leave a few Christmas decorations up year-round you’re tacky, but if you leave an entire house full of Christmas decorations up year-round you’re eccentric and fun.”

