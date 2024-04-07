Art Dirt: Recapping Dallas’ Art Fairs

by Glasstire April 7, 2024
A painting on the wall of a hotel room with natural light.

A work by Mike Silva at The Approach’s presentation in the 2024 Dallas Invitational

Brandon Zech, Leslie Moody Castro, and Gabriel Martinez talk about the 2024 editions of the Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational.

The opening night party was kind of sparse. Normally it’s a zoo; you can’t walk through the lobby, the valet line is a mess. There was a nice crowd, but nothing like I have experienced in the past.

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

