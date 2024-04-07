Art Dirt: Recapping Dallas’ Art Fairs

Brandon Zech, Leslie Moody Castro, and Gabriel Martinez talk about the 2024 editions of the Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational.

“The opening night party was kind of sparse. Normally it’s a zoo; you can’t walk through the lobby, the valet line is a mess. There was a nice crowd, but nothing like I have experienced in the past.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

— Glasstire: Dallas Art Fair Announces 2024 Exhibitors

—Glasstire: Dallas Invitational Art Fair Announces 2024 Exhibitors

—Glasstire: JooYoung Choi Among Artists Acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art from the Dallas Art Fair

—ARTnews: Is Dallas Big Enough for Two Art Fairs?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Reporting from the Dallas Art Fair

—The Art Newspaper: Early sales at the Dallas Art Fair prove even a solar eclipse can’t overshadow Texas’s hot market

—ARTnews: Best Booths at the 2024 Dallas Art Fair, where High Meets Low and Elegance is Simplicity

—D Magazine: A Sampling of the Best Art and Galleries at the Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Reporting from the Dallas Art Fair

