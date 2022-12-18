Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2022

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss memorable art happenings from 2022.

“In the past year, art-related issues and stories have been picked up more in popular media in a really interesting way.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:

—Glasstire’s Best of 2022

—ARTnews: The Defining Artworks of 2022

—ARTnews: The Defining Art Events of 2022

—NY Times: Best Art of 2022

—NY Times: How We Saw the Arts This Year: Best Photos of 2022

—New York: The Best New York Art Shows of 2022

—Artforum: The Artists’ Artists: Twenty-six artists reflect on 2022

—Artforum: Best of 2022

—LA Times: Best of 2022: The biggest art stories mattered more than soup thrown on a Van Gogh

—Artsy: The Best Public Art of 2022

—Dan Olson: Line Goes Up – The Problem With NFTs

—The Art Newspaper: State of the unions: why US museum workers are mobilising against their employers

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Should AI-Generated Art Compete Against Human-Made Art?

—Podcast: Death of an Artist

—Glasstire: RIP Peter Schjeldahl, the Poet