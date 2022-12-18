Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2022

by Glasstire December 18, 2022
A black and white photographic image of a knife-shaped large piece of earth. A coffin-like form is in the upper half of the image.

Ana Mendieta, “Birth (Gunpowder Works),” 1981, gelatin silver print, 7 3/16 x 9 1/2 inches (18.3 × 24.1 cm). Gift of Helen Kornblum in honor of Roxana Marcoci. © 2021 Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss memorable art happenings from 2022.

“In the past year, art-related issues and stories have been picked up more in popular media in a really interesting way.”

