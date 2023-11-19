Art Dirt: Rounding Up Fall Art News & Exhibitions We’ve Loved

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss recent shows they’ve seen across Texas, the opening of new galleries in Houston, Austin, and Wimberley, and the art news that’s been making headlines this fall.

“In a lot of ways, Jeremy Strick’s retirement from the Nasher Sculpture Center isn’t surprising — we’ve talked recently about how we’re kind of at a turning point where organizations across Texas are starting to see a certain generation retire or step back and new people come in to lead. It will be interesting to see what will happen next for the museum.”

