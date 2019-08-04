Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists In 2019?

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about how galleries have changed over the years, the politics of art-as-business, and what Texas artists should expect from their galleries in 2019.

“One of the reasons I think artists crave having a gallery is this almost ineffable relationship that forms that’s about dialogue and context. And it’s different from having a network of artists you work with.”

