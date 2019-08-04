Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists In 2019?

by Glasstire August 4, 2019
Hauser and Wirth Gallery in Los Angeles California

Hauser & Wirth’s Los Angeles gallery complex

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about how galleries have changed over the years, the politics of art-as-business, and what Texas artists should expect from their galleries in 2019.

“One of the reasons I think artists crave having a gallery is this almost ineffable relationship that forms that’s about dialogue and context. And it’s different from having a network of artists you work with.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

