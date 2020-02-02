Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the Movies

Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso on their most bonkers movie-going experiences, and why you should still see movies on the big screen.

“The best films of global cinema are better than any TV show that’s ever been made … and that really comes through when you see the films in a movie theater.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

