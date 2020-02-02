Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the Movies

by Christina Rees Neil Fauerso February 2, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
A still from Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, 1976

A still from Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, 1976

Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso on their most bonkers movie-going experiences, and why you should still see movies on the big screen.

“The best films of global cinema are better than any TV show that’s ever been made … and that really comes through when you see the films in a movie theater.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

Related Reading:
On-Location Podcasts: Chats with 2019 Austin Film Festival Filmmakers
Working at the Movies
Top Five Unconventional Christmas Movies: Dec. 20, 2018
The Magic of Sátántangó (And It Screens This Saturday at Rice Cinema)
On Cinema, Art, and Houston: A Conversation with the MFAH’s Marian Luntz
Talking with Jazmyne Moreno, Programmer of Austin Film Society’s LATES
Bruce Conner’s ‘CROSSROADS’ in 2017
What is a Holiday Movie?
On Movie Violence
Moments in Horror Movies That Could be Played in a Museum
Gerald O’Grady and the Houston Media Experiment
Nothing Lasts Forever: AFS Cinema Screens An ‘80s Movie Miracle
‘Funeral Parade of Roses’ at AFS Cinema
Report from CineMarfa 2017
Crossroads: Notes from CineMarfa 2016

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Art Dirt: Are Art Megahits Worth It?

November 10, 2019

Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists...

August 4, 2019

Art Dirt: The Border Wall Doesn’t Make Donald...

March 4, 2018

Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums...

June 23, 2019

Art Dirt: What’s Up with Nonprofit Art Spaces?

September 15, 2019

Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

September 1, 2019

Art Dirt: The Personalities of Texas’ Art Cities

July 20, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: