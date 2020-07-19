Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art World

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss all of the weirdness we love (and hate) about the art world.

“When you hear about stolen artwork you may as well grieve the death of that work because you may never see it anywhere again.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you like Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:

Five Things We Don’t Miss About the Art World

Five Tips For Buying Art Online

Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists In 2019?