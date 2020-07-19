Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art World

by Glasstire July 19, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
ARCIS art storage facility

The ARCIS facility in New York. Image: via artnet / courtesy of ARCIS ©2018

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss all of the weirdness we love (and hate) about the art world.

“When you hear about stolen artwork you may as well grieve the death of that work because you may never see it anywhere again.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you like Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:
Five Things We Don’t Miss About the Art World
Five Tips For Buying Art Online
Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists In 2019?

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums...

June 23, 2019

Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio...

November 24, 2019

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Art Dirt: The Best Art Exhibitions of the...

December 22, 2019

Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the...

March 29, 2020

Art Dirt: Political Art Can’t Save the World

July 7, 2019

Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried...

August 18, 2019

Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

September 1, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: