Art Dirt: The Commercialization of Art

Brandon Zech and Leslie Moody Castro discuss Yayoi Kusama’s new Louis Vuitton collaboration, the coopting of Frida Kahlo’s image, and other instances where an artist and their work is thrust into the commercial world.

“My question is: are these artists actually controlling their image, and does this image reflect what their ethics are as an artist?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—USA Today: Hyper-realistic robot of famed artist Yayoi Kusama makes people stop and stare

—The Art Newspaper: New York is dotty about Yayoi Kusama robot at Louis Vuitton

—Time Out: A Yayoi Kusama robot is painting the windows of the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue

—New York Post: Louis Vuitton installs giant Yayoi Kusama lookalikes, robots at stores

—The New York Times Style Magazine: Yayoi Kusama’s Signature Spots Return to Louis Vuitton

—Stir World: Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama brings polka-dotted frenzy to flagship stores

—Dezeen: Louis Vuitton overhauls stores with Yayoi Kusama polka-dots and life-like animatronics

—The Louis Vuitton Kusama Collection

—Wall Street Journal: Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama: A Playfully Chic Collaboration

—Wall Street Journal: Yayoi Kusama’s Dots on Your Louis Vuitton Bag

—ARTnews: Louis Vuitton’s New Kusama Collaboration Lacks Their First Collection’s Attention to the Zeitgeist

—The Cut: Exclusive: Yayoi Kusama Talks Louis Vuitton, Plus a First Look at the Collection

—The Art Newspaper: Kusama and Louis Vuitton: Who is signing on the (polka) dotted line for artist’s mega-brand deals?

—The Art Newspaper: New York is dotty about Yayoi Kusama robot at Louis Vuitton

—Time Out: We saw the Yayoi Kusama robot at Louis Vuitton and it’s terrifying