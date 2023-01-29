Art Dirt: The Commercialization of Art

by Glasstire January 29, 2023
A large inflatable balloon that looks like the artist Yayoi Kusama paints dots on the side of a multi-story storefront.

A large inflatable mannequin of artist Yayoi Kusama installed on Louis Vuitton’s flagship store at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Brandon Zech and Leslie Moody Castro discuss Yayoi Kusama’s new Louis Vuitton collaboration, the coopting of Frida Kahlo’s image, and other instances where an artist and their work is thrust into the commercial world.

“My question is: are these artists actually controlling their image, and does this image reflect what their ethics are as an artist?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

