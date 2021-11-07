Art Dirt: Exploring ALMAAHH, a Houston Complex for Latinx Cultural and Visual Arts

Brandon Zech sits down with guest Geraldina Interiano Wise to discuss ALMAAHH, a new organization aiming to create a Latinx-centered cultural and visual arts complex in Houston.

“We are gaining a seat of our latinidad, meaning a destination place. So it is a place by Latinos, for Latinos, as a gift to the city of Houston. What that means: it’s really a complex; it’s a campus. We don’t fit in one building.”

