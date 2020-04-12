Art Dirt: What is the Future of Art?

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss how artists and arts workers will adapt to and navigate our new landscape.

“The only people who are going to be making art are people who really are artists and really want to make art. And they’ll have to do it without thinking that they’re going to make a living off of it.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

