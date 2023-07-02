Art Dirt: Talking with Ann Graham from Texans for the Arts

by Glasstire July 2, 2023
A photograph of arts advocate and cultural leader Ann S. Graham.

Ann S. Graham

Brandon Zech talks with Ann Graham, who for the past ten years has run Texans for the Arts, about the ins an outs of art funding policy and how to advocate for art in your community.

“At Texans for the Arts, we know that the arts are essential to our lives, so how do we bring that passion and commitment to the fore so citizens can get engaged, artist leaders and artists can get engaged, and elected officials and decision makers can get engaged.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Texans for the Arts Announces Ann Graham’s Upcoming Retirement; Names Christopher Kiley as Successor
Texans for the Arts’ Website
The Texans for the Arts’ Roadmap to Advocating
The Texans for the Arts’ Advocacy FAQs
Glasstire: Art Dirt: How Does Texas Arts Funding Work?
Glasstire: Arts Funding in Pandemic Texas, Part 1
Glasstire: Arts Funding in Pandemic Texas, Part 2: Houston

