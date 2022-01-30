Art Dirt: The Dallas Museum of Art’s Expansion + Dutch Museums Protest Lockdowns

by Glasstire January 30, 2022
A photo of the Dallas Museum of Art. The building is gray, and there is a large, red metal sculpture sitting in front of the building.

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss what they’d want to see from a new Dallas Museum of Art building. Plus, they recap a recent COVID-19 lockdown protest by over 60 Dutch cultural institutions.

“This is just another phase in Texas museums deciding that because of collectors and because of work they’ve been acquiring, or work that they’ve been promised that hasn’t come in yet, they need more space.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Reading:
The Dallas Morning News: How will the Dallas Museum of Art pay for its ambitious expansion?
The Dallas Morning News: Dallas Museum of Art plans major expansion. But, it’s complicated
The Dallas Morning News: Curious Texas wants to know: Why is so much art kept in storage in local museums?
Dallas Museum of Art Uncrated Blog: DMA by Design
Dallas Museum of Art: Direct Care of the Collection
The Architect’s Newspaper: LACMA is planning to launch up to five satellite campuses throughout L.A. County
Artnet News: Is the Museum-as-Nail Salon the Greatest Idea to Emerge From Lockdown? + Other Questions I Have About the Week’s Art News
Smithsonian Magazine: In a Day-Long Protest, Dutch Museums Transform Into Gyms, Nail Salons and Barber Shops
Artnet News: More Than 60 Dutch Cultural Institutions Reopened as Nail Salons and Gyms for a Day to Protest Unequal Covid Restrictions
France24: Dutch museums and concert halls open as hair salons to protest Covid-19 rules
The Art Newspaper: Manicure at the Mauritshuis? Dutch museums turn into beauty parlours in protest over Covid restrictions
Rafu Shimpo: Live Tattooing at Asian Art Museum
Alaska’s News Source: Anchorage Museum hosts live elevator music

