Art Dirt: The Dallas Museum of Art’s Expansion + Dutch Museums Protest Lockdowns

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss what they’d want to see from a new Dallas Museum of Art building. Plus, they recap a recent COVID-19 lockdown protest by over 60 Dutch cultural institutions.

“This is just another phase in Texas museums deciding that because of collectors and because of work they’ve been acquiring, or work that they’ve been promised that hasn’t come in yet, they need more space.”

