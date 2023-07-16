Art Dirt: A Visit to Meow Wolf Grapevine

by Glasstire July 16, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
A photograph of the exterior of Meow Wolf "The Real Unreal" in Grapevine.

Meow Wolf ‘s “The Real Unreal” in Grapevine

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss their visits to Dallas-Fort Worth’s newly opened Meow Wolf location.

“One of the things about truly great art is that it changes every time you revisit it; you bring something new to it, you see something new in it, and you get to continue to explore it in various levels over an extended period of time.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Meow Wolf Opens its Grapevine Location This Friday; Here’s What to Expect
Glasstire: Spotlights and New Media: Dispatch from the 2023 Currents New Media Festival
Glasstire: Meow Wolf Breaks Ground in Houston’s Fifth Ward
Glasstire: Layers Upon Layers: A Conversation with Dan Lam
Glasstire: Meow Wolf Receives Community Feedback from North Texas-Area Conversations
Glasstire: Artist on Artist: Will Heron
Glasstire: Meow Wolf Announces Artists Collaborating on New North Texas Location
Glasstire: Two New Permanent Meow Wolf “Portals” Come to Texas
Glasstire: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Meow Wolf?
Glasstire: Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over Austin
Glasstire: Meow Wolf: Dawn Of A New Art World

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: Michael Heizer’s “City” and Other Big...

August 28, 2022

Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried...

August 18, 2019

Art Dirt: The Andy Warhol Diaries & jeen-yuhs:...

March 27, 2022

This and That: Colorful Trees

November 22, 2018

Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over...

January 5, 2018

Art Dirt: Artist Takes $83,000 from Danish Museum...

October 10, 2021

Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the...

March 29, 2020

Meow Wolf Receives Community Feedback from North Texas-Area...

November 21, 2022

Art Dirt: Kitsch, Christmas Art & Our Holiday...

December 20, 2020

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: