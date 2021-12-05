Art Dirt: Getting to Know Jessica Fuentes

by Glasstire December 5, 2021
Jessica Fuentes, Glasstire's News Editor

Jessica Fuentes

Brandon Zech talks with Jessica Fuentes, Glasstire’s new News Editor.

“Looking at art tends to be very personal, so I think about personal connections to my past and about my interests. Once I dive through that personal journey, I try to step outside of it and think bigger.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

