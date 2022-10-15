Artist on Artist: Will Heron

William Sarradet talks with artist Will Heron about his current show at Cluley Projects in Dallas, and his role as a liaison for Meow Wolf’s upcoming location in Grapevine.

“I’m of the mindset that if you want something, if you’re curious about creating something, do it. Put yourself out there.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

