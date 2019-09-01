Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

by Glasstire September 1, 2019
Art Historian Bernard Berenson

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about how art criticism functions today.

“Art writing has veered in two or three different directions away from what feels like honest and rigorous and thoughtful criticism; it’s become lifestyle writing.”

Related Reading:
Glasstire Opens Call for Its 2019 Art Writing Prize
Why We Need Art Writers Now (More Than Ever)
Glasstire and Negative Criticism in Texas
What Is Art Criticism, And Why Do We Need It?
Rainey Knudson’s Farewell Lecture
FROM METAPHYSICS TO INVECTIVE: Art Criticism as if it Still Matters

