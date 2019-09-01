Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about how art criticism functions today.

“Art writing has veered in two or three different directions away from what feels like honest and rigorous and thoughtful criticism; it’s become lifestyle writing.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

