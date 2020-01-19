Art Dirt: What Makes a Good Artist Residency? With Heyd Fontenot and Dean Daderko

Christopher Blay, Christina Rees, and special guests Heyd Fontenot and Dean Daderko discuss the ins and outs of a successful artist residency.

“I want a residency to change my perspective — you want to make something new and to be affected by the space, the place, and the people.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

