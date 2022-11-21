Meow Wolf Receives Community Feedback from North Texas-Area Conversations

In anticipation of its new Grapevine iteration opening in 2023, Meow Wolf has hosted multiple community listening events across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

Community Conversations are a part of Meow Wolf’s standard practice prior to opening new locations. The Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company hosted similar events in Las Vegas, Nevada and Denver, Colorado prior to opening installations in those communities. These types of events have helped the organization better understand community histories and needs, ways to support local residents and artists, and potential partner organizations.

As early as July 2022 and as recent as October 2022, Meow Wolf held Community Conversations in Grapevine, Fort Worth, and Denton. According to the organization, all of the events have had large attendance numbers, totaling more than 200 participants across the three meetings.

Elena Greer, Communications Manager at Arts Fort Worth, which hosted one of the listening sessions last month, told Glasstire, “It was a great turn out! A little over 60 artists and community members asked thoughtful questions and shared concerns as well as important insight. Meow Wolf sent a large team and each spoke to the organization’s commitment to being a positive force in not only the arts but the community at large.”

A representative from Meow Wolf told Glasstire that during these sessions, some main takeaways for the organization were:

– Grapevine is not Dallas or Fort Worth, each area is unique and different

– The area is full of families and we need to ensure family friendly access

– People generally do not travel across the metro area on a consistent basis, unless for work

– There are a lot of competing attractions, concerts, museums etc, Meow Wolf will need to stand out

– The racial and ethnic diversity of the area is vast, but you have to tap into it and not all areas have the same diversity

– There are many young and emerging artists throughout the area who want opportunities to grow their practice

– Giving back to the community is important – through volunteerism, partnerships and funding – don’t pick just one area

– Focus on hiring local people and local vendors for economic opportunities

The organization says it is taking action based on these insights. While Meow Wolf is constructing the Grapevine Mills site it is working with a Texas-based accessibility consultant to ensure the new exhibitions are wheelchair accessible. Additionally, the company is currently building its team and seeking food and beverage vendors for its café.

Meow Wolf will hold three virtual information sessions for potential vendors to learn more about the organization’s vision for the café. Click the links below to register for an information session. Interested vendors can fill out the vendor application here.

Monday, December 5, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CST

Monday, December 5, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CST

Tuesday, December 6, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CST