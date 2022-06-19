Art Dirt: Is the Golden Age of TV Over?

by Glasstire June 19, 2022
A photograph of Tony Soprano, from 'The Sopranos,' sitting in a chair. He is balding, wearing a sweater, pants, and a wristwatch.

Tony Soprano from HBO’s “The Sopranos”

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the recent history of TV, streaming, and how the industry has changed our culture.

“Maybe we’re ready to get back to sequential stories based around narratives; maybe we’re a little binged out.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Reading:
Wikipedia: Golden Age of Television (2000s–present)
Slate: The Golden Age of TV Is Over
Variety: Peak TV Tally: According to FX Research, A Record 559 Original Scripted Series Aired in 2021
Variety: FX Networks Chief John Landgraf: ‘There Is Simply Too Much Television’
Time: Welcome to TV’s Era of Peak Redundancy
Slate: The TV Club, 2018
Vulture: Is Game of Thrones the Last Show We’ll Watch Together?

