Art Dirt: Talking with Glasstire Editor-in-Chief Gabriel Martinez

by Glasstire January 14, 2024
A man stands in front of a white background; he is smiling at the camera.

Gabriel Martinez. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia/Glasstire

Brandon Zech talks with Glasstire’s new Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Martinez, about what makes a good work of art, how music, writing, and art differ, and why artists should know art history.

Every artwork is in dialog with art history, and I think it’s important for artists to contextualize where their work stands in that conversation. It becomes shorthand, because you’re using these past iterations of similar ideas and you’re speaking to them.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

